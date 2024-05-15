Pakistan Stock Exchange hits all-time high as KSE-100 surpasses 75000 mark

Pakistan Stock Exchnage recorded its best day of the year on Wednesday as benchmark index KSE-100 hits record 75,000 mark for the first time in history.

According to the PSX website, the market open with a positive sentiment and KSE-100 Index is currently hovering at 74,660 after hitting record 75,000 mark.

Investors rejoiced as the index soared by an impressive 563 points, reaching 75,094 points on Wednesday.

Market analysts attribute this surge to various factors, including positive economic indicators, strong corporate earnings, and favorable government policies aimed at stimulating investment and growth.

The positive sentiment among investors reflects growing confidence in Pakistan's economic trajectory and its potential for sustained development.

Earlier this week, PSX closed at an all-time high, marking a significant milestone in the country's financial landscape. The recent trends in the stock exchange coincide with an ongoing visit by an IMF mission to Pakistan to negotiate a larger, long-term loan agreement. \