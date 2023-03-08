Search

PakistanTop News

Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed ‘responds’ to Maryam Nawaz’s allegations

Web Desk 04:08 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed ‘responds’ to Maryam Nawaz’s allegations
Source: Kamran Khan (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD – Responding to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s allegations, former chief spymaster Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed clarified that he could not topple a government alone as he was a major general in 2017-18.

Senior journalist Kamran Khan in a tweet claimed that the former corps commander sent him messages in reply to Maryam Nawaz allegations.  

In an interview with a news website, Maryam Nawaz said that former ISI director general Lt-General (retd) Faiz Hameed should be court-martialled as he had played a role in destroying the country for two years by toppling the PML-N government and supporting the Imran Khan government for almost four years.

General (r) Faiz Hameed said that all the decisions were issued by the courts. Only army chief has the authority to take decisions, he added.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said that the former ISI chief should be made an “example” for others for playing an unconstitutional role.

Maryam said that when General Faiz Hameed was serving as ISI DG, she had moved court against him. “I had submitted an application and presented evidence in which the biggest proof was that General Faiz had gone to the house of the then Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Sahib and told him that he had to punish Nawaz Sharif and Maryam and also refuse them bail. 

Maryam Nawaz blames 'gang of four judges and a general’ for Pakistan's crises

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

10:51 AM | 5 Mar, 2023

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed appointed new NAB chairman

08:25 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Islamabad court grants bail to Lt Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib

01:22 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Maryam Nawaz summoned for 'insulting' state institutions

10:04 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Islamabad court remands Lt Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib in police custody for 3 days

09:08 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

‘Now watch the spoilt brat checkmate you,’ Maryam strikes back at Imran Khan in Twitter war

05:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

DE-CIX, PTCL join hands to establish Internet Exchange in Pakistan

05:44 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th March 2023

08:51 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee moves up against dollar for fourth successive day

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.

Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

This is an intra-day update...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 8 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Karachi PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Islamabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Peshawar PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Quetta PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sialkot PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Attock PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujranwala PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Jehlum PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Multan PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Bahawalpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujrat PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nawabshah PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Chakwal PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Hyderabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nowshehra PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sargodha PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Faisalabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Mirpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: