Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed ‘responds’ to Maryam Nawaz’s allegations

ISLAMABAD – Responding to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s allegations, former chief spymaster Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed clarified that he could not topple a government alone as he was a major general in 2017-18.
Senior journalist Kamran Khan in a tweet claimed that the former corps commander sent him messages in reply to Maryam Nawaz allegations.
In an interview with a news website, Maryam Nawaz said that former ISI director general Lt-General (retd) Faiz Hameed should be court-martialled as he had played a role in destroying the country for two years by toppling the PML-N government and supporting the Imran Khan government for almost four years.
General (r) Faiz Hameed said that all the decisions were issued by the courts. Only army chief has the authority to take decisions, he added.
سابق ISI سربراہ Lt Gen Faiz نے مریم نواز کی جانب سے ان پر لگے الزامات کے جواب میں مجھے بھیجے گئے messages میں یا دہانی کروائی 1) 2017-18 میں صرف میجر جنرل تھا کیا فوجی ڈسپلن میں تنہا میجر جنرل حکومت ختم کرسکتا تھا؟ 2)فوج میں فیصلہ صرف چیف کا ہوتا ہے 3) تمام فیصلے عدالتوں نے کئے pic.twitter.com/JHnYzkYyYc— Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) March 8, 2023
Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said that the former ISI chief should be made an “example” for others for playing an unconstitutional role.
Maryam said that when General Faiz Hameed was serving as ISI DG, she had moved court against him. “I had submitted an application and presented evidence in which the biggest proof was that General Faiz had gone to the house of the then Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Sahib and told him that he had to punish Nawaz Sharif and Maryam and also refuse them bail.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
