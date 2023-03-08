Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed ‘responds’ to Maryam Nawaz’s allegations

ISLAMABAD – Responding to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s allegations, former chief spymaster Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed clarified that he could not topple a government alone as he was a major general in 2017-18.

Senior journalist Kamran Khan in a tweet claimed that the former corps commander sent him messages in reply to Maryam Nawaz allegations.

In an interview with a news website, Maryam Nawaz said that former ISI director general Lt-General (retd) Faiz Hameed should be court-martialled as he had played a role in destroying the country for two years by toppling the PML-N government and supporting the Imran Khan government for almost four years.

General (r) Faiz Hameed said that all the decisions were issued by the courts. Only army chief has the authority to take decisions, he added.

سابق ISI سربراہ Lt Gen Faiz نے مریم نواز کی جانب سے ان پر لگے الزامات کے جواب میں مجھے بھیجے گئے messages میں یا دہانی کروائی 1) 2017-18 میں صرف میجر جنرل تھا کیا فوجی ڈسپلن میں تنہا میجر جنرل حکومت ختم کرسکتا تھا؟ 2)فوج میں فیصلہ صرف چیف کا ہوتا ہے 3) تمام فیصلے عدالتوں نے کئے pic.twitter.com/JHnYzkYyYc — Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) March 8, 2023

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said that the former ISI chief should be made an “example” for others for playing an unconstitutional role.

Maryam said that when General Faiz Hameed was serving as ISI DG, she had moved court against him. “I had submitted an application and presented evidence in which the biggest proof was that General Faiz had gone to the house of the then Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Sahib and told him that he had to punish Nawaz Sharif and Maryam and also refuse them bail.