Pakistan Army conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II missile (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army conducted successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System with a range of 400 kilometres.

The launch was aimed at perfecting the launch drills and procedures, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory and manoeuvrable features, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating any missile defence system, it said.

“Fatah -II is being inducted in Pakistan’s Artillery Divisions for stand-off, precision engagement of deep targets.”

The rocket system will significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of Pakistan Army’s conventional arsenal.

Flight test was witnessed by Chief of the General Staff Pakistan Army, senior officers from the three services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and all Services Chiefs congratulated participating troops and scientists on this excellent achievement.