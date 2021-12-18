Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 December 2021
08:42 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 December 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 120,600 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 103,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 94,785 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.110,550.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Karachi PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Islamabad PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Peshawar PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Quetta PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Sialkot PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Attock PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Gujranwala PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Jehlum PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Multan PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Bahawalpur PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Gujrat PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Nawabshah PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Chakwal PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Hyderabad PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Nowshehra PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Sargodha PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Faisalabad PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505
Mirpur PKR 120,600 PKR 1,505

