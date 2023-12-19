Gold rates in Pakistan move up; Check today gold price here - 19 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 December 2023

On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.

Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan