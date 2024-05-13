Gold price falls by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan; Check new gold rates here

KARACHI – Gold price continues to decrease in Pakistan after touching record high, following the global trend.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold fell by Rs1200 to reach Rs242,300 per tola, while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs943 to Rs207,733.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

This decline in the price of gold is in line with the international market, where the per-ounce price dropped by $10 to $2,349.

Meanwhile, spot gold plunged by 0.2pc to $2,354.77 per ounce, after reaching a two-week high in the previous session.

The the price of spot silver dropped by 0.4pc to $28.03 per ounce, platinum decreased by 0.1% to $992.89, and palladium remained unchanged at $978.03.