Gold price falls by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan; Check new gold rates here

KARACHI – Gold price continues to decrease in Pakistan after touching record high, following the global trend.
Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold fell by Rs1200 to reach Rs242,300 per tola, while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs943 to Rs207,733.
This decline in the price of gold is in line with the international market, where the per-ounce price dropped by $10 to $2,349.
Meanwhile, spot gold plunged by 0.2pc to $2,354.77 per ounce, after reaching a two-week high in the previous session.
The the price of spot silver dropped by 0.4pc to $28.03 per ounce, platinum decreased by 0.1% to $992.89, and palladium remained unchanged at $978.03.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.1
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
