Gold price falls by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan; Check new gold rates here

01:21 PM | 13 May, 2024
Gold Rates in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold price continues to decrease in Pakistan after touching record high, following the global trend. 

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold fell by Rs1200 to reach Rs242,300 per tola, while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs943 to Rs207,733.

This decline in the price of gold is in line with the international market, where the per-ounce price dropped by $10 to $2,349.

Meanwhile, spot gold plunged by 0.2pc to $2,354.77 per ounce, after reaching a two-week high in the previous session.

The the price of spot silver dropped by 0.4pc to $28.03 per ounce, platinum decreased by 0.1% to $992.89, and palladium remained unchanged at $978.03.

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 13 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.1 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

