Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan | 6 June 2025 | 18, 22 and 24 Carat

By Our Correspondent
9:16 am | Jun 6, 2025
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices across Pakistan witnessed significant gains in line with a upward trend in global bullion market movements. According to the latest data from the All Pakistan Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold moved up by Rs4,300 to Rs358,400 per tola, while the 10-gram rate was recorded at Rs307,270.

The trend was seen uniformly across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, where gold was priced identically.

Gold Price Today

City Gold (24K per tola) Silver (per tola)
Karachi Rs358,400 Rs3,586
Lahore Rs358,400 Rs3,586
Islamabad Rs358,400 Rs3,586
Peshawar Rs358,400 Rs3,586
Quetta Rs358,400 Rs3,586
Sialkot Rs358,400 Rs3,586
Hyderabad Rs358,400 Rs3,586
Faisalabad Rs358,400 Rs3,586
Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Gold 327,041 268,125
Per 10 Gram Gold 279,814 229,302

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 June 2025 – US Dollar, Pound, Riyal Update

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now