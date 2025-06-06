Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan | 6 June 2025 | 18, 22 and 24 Carat

KARACHI – Gold prices across Pakistan witnessed significant gains in line with a upward trend in global bullion market movements. According to the latest data from the All Pakistan Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold moved up by Rs4,300 to Rs358,400 per tola, while the 10-gram rate was recorded at Rs307,270.

The trend was seen uniformly across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, where gold was priced identically.

Gold Price Today City Gold (24K per tola) Silver (per tola) Karachi Rs358,400 Rs3,586 Lahore Rs358,400 Rs3,586 Islamabad Rs358,400 Rs3,586 Peshawar Rs358,400 Rs3,586 Quetta Rs358,400 Rs3,586 Sialkot Rs358,400 Rs3,586 Hyderabad Rs358,400 Rs3,586 Faisalabad Rs358,400 Rs3,586 Silver prices also remained flat, with one tola of silver priced at Rs3,586, and Rs3,380 being reported consistently in local markets.