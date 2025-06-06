Motorways police issue travel advisory for Eidul Azha

LAHORE – The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has released a comprehensive travel advisory to help manage the expected spike in traffic on major highways and motorways across the country during Eidul Azha holidays and post-Eid.

The advisory includes eight key guidelines aimed at ensuring a safe and smooth journey for all road users:

1. Pre-Trip Vehicle Inspection: Drivers are urged to check their vehicle’s engine oil, water levels, tire pressure, brake function, and headlights before beginning their journey.

2. Use of Safety Gear: All passengers must wear seat belts, and motorcyclists are required to wear helmets at all times.

3. Observe Speed Limits: Adherence to designated speed limits is crucial, particularly during high-traffic periods to avoid accidents.

4. Maintain Safe Distance: Drivers should keep a reasonable distance from the vehicle ahead to allow room for emergency braking.

5. Lane Discipline: Staying in one’s lane and respecting road markings and traffic signals are essential for smooth traffic flow.

6. Scheduled Breaks: On long trips, motorists are advised to rest every two hours and to avoid driving while drowsy.

7. Emergency Readiness: Travelers should carry emergency contact numbers, a first aid kit, and extra fuel. The NHMP helpline (130) is available for assistance in case of vehicle breakdowns or emergencies.

8. Report Unsafe Practices: Passengers are encouraged to report any cases of overcharging, vehicle overloading, or reckless driving to the NHMP through their helpline.

To facilitate safer travel, the Motorway Police has ramped up patrols and increased personnel along key corridors. In addition, road safety awareness sessions are being held at all toll plazas.

For real-time traffic updates and congestion alerts, travelers can tune in to FM Radio 88.6, which provides live broadcasts to assist with route planning and navigation.