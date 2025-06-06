New York is the Lahore of the US, Mayor Eric tells Pakistan’s crypto czar

New York Mayor Eric Adma has shared deep admiration for Lahore, a city which is dubbed as heart of Pakistan, by likening it to New York.

He expressed the admiration during a recent exchange with Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, in a moment that symbolized cultural pride and cross-border collaboration.

The interaction took place as Bilal bin Saqib extended Eid greetings to the mayor and expressed appreciation for his continued support of the cryptocurrency ecosystem in New York.

“Eid Mubarak, Mayor, and thank you for all you are doing for the crypto ecosystem. We would love to invite you to visit Pakistan and collaborate with the Pakistan Crypto Council,” said Bilal.

In response, Mayor Eric Adams praised Lahore’s vibrant spirit, drawing a parallel between the energy of New York and the cultural heartbeat of Pakistan’s second-largest city.

🇵🇰🤝🇺🇸

“New York is Lahore.” NYC Mayor @ericadamsfornyc met Minister @BilalBinSaqib to explore collaboration between the New York & Pakistan Crypto Councils. He also wished Eid Mubarak to Muslims worldwide — a powerful moment of unity and Web3 cooperation. 🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/PWqKAvQwdy — Pakistan Crypto Council (@cryptocouncilpk) June 6, 2025

“We consider New York to be the Lahore,” he said, a statement warmly welcomed by Bilal, who replied, “That’s amazing.”

The friendly exchange highlights the growing efforts to foster international dialogue around digital finance, blockchain innovation, and cultural diplomacy.

It also underscores Pakistan’s increasing presence in the global tech and crypto conversation, with leaders like Bilal advocating for greater international partnerships.