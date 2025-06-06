Pm Shehbaz Performs Umrah During Official Visit To Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed Umrah on Friday as part of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Accompanied by members of the Pakistani delegation, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the holy Kaaba, seeking blessings for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan.

Special prayers were also made for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and for the relief of the oppressed people of Gaza, reflecting Pakistan’s continued solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Prime Minister Sharif is currently on a high-level diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia. During his stay, he is scheduled to hold a key meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and economic partnerships.