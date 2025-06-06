Prisoner who escaped during Malir jailbreak commits suicide

KARACHI – A 25-year-old prisoner, who escaped during the recent jailbreak at District Jail Malir, has committed suicide as his body was found hanging inside the house of his sister.

The incident took place in Madni Colony, Mauripur while the police have shifted his body to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal procedures.

Mauripur SHO Sardar Ali Abbasi told media that the prisoner, identified as Raza, was alone at his sister’s house when he ended his life.

A video statement of the Raza has also surfaced after his suicide wherein he talked about the distress being faced by the some prisoners. Claiming innocence in the narcotics case registered against him at Eidgah police station in 2025, he also shared the detail of chaos before the jailbreak.

More than 200 prisoners escaped during the jailbreak between Tuesday and Wednesday night. Later, the police launched a massive manhunt to arrest the escapees and managed to take 126 into custody again.

However, Raza’s death has intensified concerns over the psychological well-being of escapees and highlighted critical shortcomings in the management of the prison system.