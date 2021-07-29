Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 July 2021
08:46 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
Share
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,550 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,920 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,095 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,240.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Karachi
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Quetta
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Attock
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Multan
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 109,550
|PKR 1,530
- Emirates, Etihad extend ban on travelers from COVID-hit countries ...10:02 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan reports 76 deaths, over 4,000 new COVID infections amid ...09:35 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:15 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 July 202108:46 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Welsh slate is now on list of Unesco World Heritage Sites12:56 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
Ayeza Khan’s breathtaking dance moves in saree jolts the internet (VIDEO)
06:09 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
- Nora Fatehi’s belly dance moves in ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ set ...04:04 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
- Mehrooz Waseem hits back, accuses Usman Mukhtar of harassment03:48 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali's colourful birthday celebrations go viral03:34 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021