Currency Rates in Pakistan: Latest Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Riyal 6 June 2025

9:22 am | Jun 6, 2025

Latest currency exchange rates show US Dollar (USD), British Pound (GBP), and Euro (EUR) holding firm at top of the forex board, with slight fluctuations noted against PKR.

U.A.E Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) continue to maintain strong buying and selling positions, reflecting their consistent demand in regional remittance and trade flows.

As of June 6, US Dollar hovers at Rs. 282.80 and sold at Rs284.5. UK Pound trades at Rs. 381.75 (buying) and Rs. 385.25 (selling). Euro is available at Rs. 321.50 (buying) and Rs. 324.26 (selling)

UAE Dirham sees a buying rate of Rs. 76.9 and selling at Rs. 77.55. Saudi Riyal SAR stands at Rs. 75.05 (buying) and Rs. 75.6 (selling).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.80 284.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381.75 385.25
Euro EUR 321.5 324.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.9 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.60 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 183.25 185.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.85 752.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.1 209.50
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 42.37 42.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.50 35.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.21 3.30
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904 913.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.54 66.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.19 168.19
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.20 27.50
Omani Riyal OMR 729.05 737.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.64 77.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.75 220.75
Swedish Krona SEK 29.07 29.37
Swiss Franc CHF 339.71 342.46
Thai Baht THB 8.43 8.58
   
