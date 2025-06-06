Currency Rates in Pakistan: Latest Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Riyal 6 June 2025

Latest currency exchange rates show US Dollar (USD), British Pound (GBP), and Euro (EUR) holding firm at top of the forex board, with slight fluctuations noted against PKR.

U.A.E Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) continue to maintain strong buying and selling positions, reflecting their consistent demand in regional remittance and trade flows.

As of June 6, US Dollar hovers at Rs. 282.80 and sold at Rs284.5. UK Pound trades at Rs. 381.75 (buying) and Rs. 385.25 (selling). Euro is available at Rs. 321.50 (buying) and Rs. 324.26 (selling)

UAE Dirham sees a buying rate of Rs. 76.9 and selling at Rs. 77.55. Saudi Riyal SAR stands at Rs. 75.05 (buying) and Rs. 75.6 (selling).