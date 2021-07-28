Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 July 2021
08:45 AM | 28 Jul, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 July 2021
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,500 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,740 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,845 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,290.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Karachi PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Islamabad PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Peshawar PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Quetta PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Sialkot PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Attock PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Gujranwala PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Jehlum PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Multan PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Bahawalpur PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Gujrat PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Nawabshah PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Chakwal PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Hyderabad PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Nowshehra PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Sargodha PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Faisalabad PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530
Mirpur PKR 110,500 PKR 1,530

