Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 19 April 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Karachi and Lahore

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw slight drop, but remains near all-time high as both global and domestic factors continue to push precious metal prices upward.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows rate for per tola Gold remains at Rs349,700, while 10 grams of 24-karat gold also saw slight cut, now priced at Rs299,811. This spike follows a continued upward trend driven by international economic uncertainty, local currency depreciation, and heightened investor demand for safe-haven assets.
Latest Gold Prices in Pakistan
|Gold Type
|Price Change
|Price
|24-Karat Gold
|-Rs. 300
|Rs. 349,700
|10 Grams 24-Karat Gold
|-Rs. 257
|Rs. 299,811
City-Wise Gold Rates (24K per Tola)
-
Karachi: Rs. 349,700
-
Lahore: Rs. 349,700
-
Islamabad: Rs. 349,700
-
Multan: Rs. 349,700
-
Peshawar: Rs. 349,700
With gold prices nearing record levels globally, the local market is following suit. Concerns over a potential global recession, inflationary trends, and ongoing geopolitical tensions have fueled investor interest in gold as a secure store of value.
Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 16 April 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Karachi and Lahore