COAS Asim Munir lauds Military Teams for stellar display in Team Spirit Exercise 2025

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir attended closing ceremony of 8th Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Exercise-2025, which concluded at Kharian Garrison, ISPR said on Saturday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the exercise brought together national and international military teams, tested participants through a series of physically and mentally demanding tasks, simulating modern combat scenarios over a 60-hour period.

During the ceremony, General Asim Munir praised the participating teams for their professionalism, endurance, and high morale demonstrated throughout the rigorous stages of the competition. He highlighted the importance of such exercises in preparing armed forces for evolving warfare challenges and fostering cooperation among partner nations.

PATS Exercise is a hallmark of the Pakistan Army’s commitment to enhancing combat readiness, promoting joint operational learning, and encouraging military-to-military engagement on a global scale.

The event concluded with recognition of outstanding performances and a reaffirmation of the Pakistan Army’s resolve to maintain high standards of training and operational excellence.