Hamza Shahbaz calls for early polls days after being elected as CM Punjab

LAHORE – PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has called for early elections in the country days after being elected as the new chief minister of Punjab.

Speaking on a primetime show, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz termed fresh polls the only solution to taking Pakistan forward. Free and fair election is the only solution to move forward, he said.

However, he mentioned that there are elections reforms and the Election Commission is also asking time for preparations.

Hamza, who is the third member of the Sharif family to be elected as chief minister of the country’s most populous region, also reacted to a controversial statement of former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in which he blamed the establishment for the ouster of Imran Khan's government.

He also raised questions at Imran Khan’s meeting with US congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who is on an official visit to Pakistan.

PML-N leader blasted ex-premier for his ‘revenge politics and violation of the Constitution’, saying PTI Chairman has overthrown the Constitution. Imran Khan will have to face the court of law as well as the court of the public, he warned, adding its your turn to face Toshakhana and foreign funding cases.

Hamza Shahbaz called for early polls after Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also proposed snap elections in the country and urged the new coalition government to introduce electoral reforms.