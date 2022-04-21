Aiman and Minal Khan spotted vacationing with family in Qatar

Lollywood diva and social media queen Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are fond of travelling and exploring new places.

This time around, the famous twin sisters are documenting their travel diaries enthusiastically as they jet off on their mini trip with their husbands Muneeb Butt and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to Qatar.

Moreover, baby Amal and the family are also spotted on the family vacation and it seems that the family will be spending some quality time together.

The Ishq Tamasha star and the Jalan star turned to their social media accounts and documented their recent travel diaries enthusiastically.

Earlier, Minal Khan and Ahsan Moshin tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10, 2021, followed by a fairytale reception on September 12, 2021.

Back in 2018, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple now has a cute 2-year-old daughter Amal Muneeb.