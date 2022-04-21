Nigerian defence chief calls on Pakistan's top military commander
Web Desk
05:33 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Nigerian defence chief calls on Pakistan's top military commander
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Defence Staff of Nigerian Armed Forces General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Leo Irabor called on Gen Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, the military media wing said Thursday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the two sides discussed bilateral defence cooperation including security, military exchanges, training and prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meeting.

Chairman JCSC Gen Nadeem reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Islamabad and Abuja.

Chief of Defence Staff Nigerian Armed Forces said mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between two armies.

The visiting dignitary also expressed his complete satisfaction on the performance of JF-17 fighter aircraft, inducted from Pakistan.

General Irabor said that the JF-17 aircraft, with its unique fighting capabilities, would prove to be a potent platform in addressing the security requirements of West African nation.

Nigeria thanks Pakistan for support in war ... 11:35 PM | 3 Jul, 2021

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, who is on official visit to Nigeria, called on Nigerian ...

Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Leo Irabor was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.

More From This Category
PTI holds grand power show at Minar-e-Pakistan ...
06:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
US congresswoman Ilhan Omar assures AJK President ...
05:28 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Hamza Shahbaz calls for early polls days after ...
04:32 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Did Maryam Nawaz join Imran Khan’s ...
03:32 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz reverses decision to appoint Tariq ...
02:03 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Shehbaz Sharif-led government plans President ...
01:30 PM | 21 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sahiba receives flak from fellow celebrities over controversial statement about daughters
06:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr