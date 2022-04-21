Nigerian defence chief calls on Pakistan's top military commander
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Defence Staff of Nigerian Armed Forces General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Leo Irabor called on Gen Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, the military media wing said Thursday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the two sides discussed bilateral defence cooperation including security, military exchanges, training and prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meeting.
Chairman JCSC Gen Nadeem reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Islamabad and Abuja.
Chief of Defence Staff Nigerian Armed Forces said mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between two armies.
The visiting dignitary also expressed his complete satisfaction on the performance of JF-17 fighter aircraft, inducted from Pakistan.
General Irabor said that the JF-17 aircraft, with its unique fighting capabilities, would prove to be a potent platform in addressing the security requirements of West African nation.
Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Leo Irabor was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.
