PTI holds grand power show at Minar-e-Pakistan tonight
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold a massive rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan tonight as part of a countrywide protest campaign against the ouster of the Imran Khan-led government.

Ousted premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan has started a countrywide protest campaign as he held two successive rallies in Karachi and Peshawar this month where masses came out in support of cricketer turned politician.

Khan had urged supporters from across Pakistan to gather at the national monument, the same venue where he flexed a show of strength back in October 2011. The former ruling party has held four public gatherings at the venue over the course of the last decade.

Today’s rally is the third since Khan’s ouster, as he looks to exert pressure on the coalition government to hold early polls.  

PTI leader and Senator Faisal Javed also shared a tweet, saying we will break our own record insha'Allah and today's gathering will be the biggest ever.

Lahore rally comes a day after Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan set a global record on microblogging platform Twitter where nearly half a million users interacted with him via an audio live feature.

Meanwhile, Lahore Additional Deputy Commissioner Atiyab Sultan wrote to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders recommending the former Prime Minister Imran Khan address the party’s Lahore rally virtually amid ‘severe threat alerts.

Amid the much-anticipated power show in the country’s second-largest city, Punjab Mass Transit Authority suspended the Orange Line Metro Train and Metro bus services citing security reasons.

