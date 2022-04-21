Sahiba receives flak from fellow celebrities over controversial statement about daughters

Pakistani film actress Sahiba is one of the most popular actresses in Lollywood. She recently landed in hot waters over her statement where she remarked that she was “thankful” for not having a daughter.

The family recently made an appearance on Nida Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan, during which Sahiba made the comments. She was asked whether she wishes she had a daughter.

Replying to the question, the 49-year-old star said, “I always wanted sons. I am thankful over the fact that God did not give me a daughter in this day and age, because daughters face too much pressure."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lollywoodspace (@lollywoodzz__)

The netizens and fellow celebrities were shocked by Sahiba's problematic statements and lambasted her. Many female stars slammed her views. Moammar Rana and his wife Mehnaz, Kiran Tabier and Hira Khan were among the few who shared their two cents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehnaz Moammar (@realmehnazmoammar)

Netizens were equally enraged and brutally trolled the veteran actress over her views.

Later, Sahiba clarified the statement about not wanting daughters. Taking to Instagram, she said that she believes daughters are “blessings”, but fears for their future.

“Daughters are blessings. I am just afraid of their fate. May God give everyone the good fortune to be thankful for the blessings they receive, as well as those that they do not.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahiba Afzal (@sahiba_rambo)