Warrior-VIII: Pak-China joint military exercise begins in Pabbi

PABBI – The annual joint military exercise Warrior-VIII between the Pakistan Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has commenced.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the opening ceremony of the joint exercise was held today at the National Counter Terrorism Center in Pabbi.

The ISPR stated that the three-week-long exercise focuses on counter-terrorism operations and is the eighth in the series of annual bilateral exercises.

The statement highlighted that the purpose of this exercise is to enhance professional skills through joint training and to strengthen the historic military ties between the two brotherly nations.

The ceremony in Pabbi was graced by the Chief Guest, Corps Commander Rawalpindi, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, who emphasized the significance of the occasion.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

