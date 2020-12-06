Sindh Cultural Day being celebrated today across Pakistan

KARACHI – Sindh Culture Day is being celebrated with national enthusiasm today across the country.

People are gathering amid Covid-19 restrictions to take pictures, socialise, and celebrate the rich culture and traditions of Sindh. In this connection, celebrations have been held in different cities of Pakistan.

The Day is celebrated annually to show the rich culture of Sindh civilization which is almost 5000 years old. Every year, Sindhis celebrate Sindhi Cultural Day worldwide on the first Sunday in the first week of December.

The world largest Ajrak is displaying outside Karachi Press Club. This Ajrakwas made in the city of Hala, Sindh.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extends heartiest wishes to all celebrating Sindh Culture Day. “The Sindhi culture aims to forge unity among all the people living in our country," he said. Indus civilisation is the crown of Pakistan and Sindh’s Culture is in fact a message of unity and harmony”.

پی پی پی چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا سندھی کلچرل ڈے پر پیغام انڈس سویلائیزیشن عرضِ پاکستان کا تاج ہے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری یومِ ثقافتِ سندھ ہم آہنگی و بھائے چارے کا پیغام ہے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری@BBhuttoZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 6, 2020

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also greeted on the occasion. In a video message posted on Twitter, he said, “I wish all the people of Sindh living in Sindh a happy cultural day.”

منهنجي طرفان سنڌ ۾ رھندڙ سنڌ سان تعلق رکندڙ سڀني ماڻهن کي سنڌ جو ثقافتي ڏهاڙو مبارڪ هجي. pic.twitter.com/CdS8OPMKsI — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) December 6, 2020

Provincial Management Services (PMS) Officers Association Sindh also tweeted in accordance.

Sindh is a land of well preserved Architectural heritages, ancient places,Saints & Sufis; & unequivocally its culture is blessed with unmatchable values like tolerance, communal harmony, hospitality, social cohesion & women respect. Happy Sindhi Culture Day ❤️#SindhiCultureDay pic.twitter.com/g2INlx6Jpa — PMS Officers Association Sindh, Pakistan (@pms_sindh) December 5, 2020

US Consulate Karachi also wishes Sindhi people on the Cultural Day and posted messages and footage in the Sindhi language.