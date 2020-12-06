Baby born from 27-year old frozen embryo sets new record

TENNESSEE – A couple broke the record for having the longest-frozen embryo that led to Molly Everette Gibson's birth in October started its journey in 1992 when it was frozen in a cryogenic freezer.

A couple named Tina and Ben Gibson used the embryo-adoption technique, which allows hopeful parents to receive donated embryos. Molly Gibson was 6 pounds, 13 ounces when she was born in October.

Interestingly, Molly is the couple’s second successful embryo adoption with the National Embryo Donation Center; elder daughter Emma was born in 2017 from a 24-year-old embryo.

The parents of newborn decide to use donated embryos because Ben has cystic fibrosis and Tina is a carrier, they choose this procedure to avoid any complication in the children.

Tina Gibson said, I was so scared to open up my heart to the potential of having a pregnancy and i was so scared it wouldn't work. And then it would just be ripped away from me again. She also said that her experience made her more grateful for her children.