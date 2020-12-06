Six patients die due to lack of oxygen at Peshawer hospital
PESHAWAR – At least six patients lost their life due to shortage of oxygen in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar, local media reported today.
Among the dead, five of the patients were under treatment at the health facility’s coronavirus ward while one was in the intensive care unit, Farhad Khan, the spokesperson of the hospital confirmed on Sunday.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered action against those responsible for Khyber Teaching Hospital incident in Peshawar.
Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expresses grief over the loss of lives and directs officials to report over the negligence.
Health Minister Taimur Jhagra has directed the board of governors to submit an inquiry report within 48 hours. The report will be made public, he vowed.
1. There was an incident at KTH last night involving a shortage of oxygen supply.— Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) December 6, 2020
I have directed the BoG to conduct an immediate inquiry & take action within 48 hours. If found unsatisfactory, or if otherwise required, the govt will immediately order its own independent inquiry.
The minister requested to avoid spreading rumours and fake news. Reports have been circulating of deaths at the hospital due to the oxygen shortage. However, Jhagra clarified in a press conference Sunday afternoon that the deaths occurred in the coronavirus ward. He confirmed that at least six people died at the hospital.
Patients are being transferred to other hospitals due to reportedly shortage of oxygen in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar. Earlier, at least six patients died at the health facility. pic.twitter.com/SPtLaoNJaZ— Sarfraz Ali (@ItsSarfrazAli) December 6, 2020
The government will take action in case of negligence, he added.
