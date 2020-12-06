Ex-Corps Commander Rawalpindi Mohsin Kamal passes away

RAWALPINDI – A former Pakistan Army general, who served as Corps Commander Rawalpindi, passed away on Sunday.

The funeral prayers of Lieutenant General (r) Mohsin Kamal were offered at 4 pm at Rawalpindi’s Defense Phase 8 cemetery.

Lt Gen (r) Kamal was born in Sialkot in 1953. He received his early education in Muzaffarabad after which he joined Cadet College Hasan Abdal in 1966 (13th Entry) and remained there till 1971. In the same year, he joined the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul.

He also served as the chairman of the Azad Kashmir Public Service Commission.

Expressing his condolences, former Azad Kashmir prime minister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary expressed deep sorrow and grief.

Deeply saddened to know the sad demise of highly respected former 10 Corps Commander Lt. General (retd) Mohsin Kamal. Condolences and Prayers for him and his family. May Allah bless his soul and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. — Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary (@SultanMahmoodC4) December 6, 2020

In his condolence message, the incumbent AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider said “Mohsin Kamal was a proud son of Kashmir whose services are unforgettable."