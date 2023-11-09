Dr Mariam Shaikh appointed as advisor for social and digital media in UN General Assembly

NEW YORK - Dr Mariam Shaikh, a senior officer at Pakistan Information Group, has been appointed as the Social and Digital Media advisor to the Office of the 78th President of the General Assembly of the United Nations. The current UNGA President is H.E Dennis Francis.

She is a communication professional, researcher, media advisor, and trainer. Dr Mariam completed her PhD in "Disaster, Risk and Emergency Management Communication" from the University of Florida, USA, on a Fulbright scholarship.

About her new assignment, she told Daily Pakistan "Alhamdulillah, it's a moment of pride for my country and I feel blessed as I'm first amongst Information Group Officers to get this post. I am on deputation for the period of the President General Assembly for this year."

Recently, She completed her three-year term as a Press Counsellor at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations, in New York.