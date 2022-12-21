Punjab on cusp of another political crisis as Speaker Sabtain Khan gives ruling against Governor’s order on no-trust vote

LAHORE – Another political unrest and constitutional crisis are in the making in the country’s most populous region Punjab as provincial assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan set aside Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman’s order and adjourned the ongoing session till Friday.

On Tuesday, Speaker Sibtain Khan issued a ruling over the Punjab governor’s directives to Chief Minister Elahi for seeking a vote of confidence and termed it ‘illegal’ and against the provisions of the Constitution.

In his ruling, Khan said Governor cannot summon a session for the Chief Minister to seek a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly, and thus Assembly Secretariat cannot issue the notification for a session on December 21.

Speaker PA maintained that the governor’s orders opposed Article 54(3) and Article 127. “The house is in session since Oct 23, 2022, and under Article 54(3) and 127. No fresh session can be convened unless and until the current one ends,” it further reads.

In the latest development, Governor Punjab forwarded a letter to CM Secretariat and summoned a session of the provincial assembly as PML-N and PPP submitted no-trust motion against Punjab chief minister, speaker, and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat.

If CM Elahi failed to take vote of confidence today, he would lose his office, warns experts.