Mawra Hocane shares emotional journey after visiting Masjid-e-Nabwi during Umrah pilgrimage

JEDDAH – Pakistani film and TV actor Mawra Hocane has shared an emotional message on social media as she visited the second-most holiest site in Islam, Masjid-e Nabawi, with her family members.

The actor shared snippets of her emotional journey on social media, calling it the best experience of her life.

“I look forward to performing Umrah tonight InshaAllah , I want to share that visiting masjid-e-Nabwi and having the most special privilege to pray nawafil at Riaz ul Jannah has been the most calm and peaceful experience of my life,” she wrote.

Mawra added that it’s so personal I wanted to share a glimpse of it with all of you and let you know that I prayed for everyone. The actor also recalled meeting most kind people in Madinah, saying she will never forget their faces and their warmth ever.

In the pictures and reels, the actor captured moments standing in the mosque's courtyards and the post grabbed the attention of social media users who showered love in the comment section. Here are some of the reactions:

People across the world started reaching Mecca, and Madina as Kingdom relaxed all restriction after the Covid pandemic.