PTI leader Shireen Mazari's husband passes away in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Dr. Tabish Hazir, the husband of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Dr. Shireen Mazari, died in the federal capital on Wednesday.

Family sources confirmed the death of the husband of the former human rights minister. The funeral prayer of Dr. Tabish Hazir will be offered in B block Model town Lahore today at 4 pm.

Reports in local media claimed that the deceased was a pediatrician by profession.

More to follow...