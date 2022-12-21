20 Pakistani universities ranked among top 500 in UI Green Metric rankings

ISLAMABAD – At least 20 Pakistani universities have made it to UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2022.
The UI GreenMetric rankings assess and compare campus sustainability efforts. The criteria for the ranking of educational institutions include campus setting and infrastructure, energy & climate change, waste, water, transportation, and education, and Research.
In the latest rankings, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi has bagged top spot as the most sustainable varsity in Pakistan. Local authorities including Vice Chancellor commended the efforts and contribution of staff to the team
Here is the list of Pakistani universities on UI GreenMetric World Universities Rankings 2022
|Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|174
|National University of Sciences and Technology 183
|183
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology 192
|192
|Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan Pakistan
|203
|The University of Lahore
|251
|University of Malakand
|282
|University of Central Punjab, Lahore
|297
|Iqra University
|307
|University of Agriculture Faisalabad
|312
|Allama Iqbal Open University
|331
|Capital University Of Science And Technology
|341
|
Hazara University Mansehra
|361
|Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, Jamshoro
|383
|The University of Faisalabad
|391
|Ziauddin University
|403
|University of Okara
|415
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|486
|Sukkur IBA University
|498
|University of Management and Technology
|527
|University of Wah
|536
|Institute of Business Management
|545
|Government College Women University Faisalabad Pakistan
|568
|Kohat University of Science & Technology
|578
|Minhaj University Lahore
|579
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|584
|Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology & Skill Development
|609
|Air University Islamabad
|626
|University of Sialkot
|655
|The University of Agriculture, Peshawar
|687
|The Women University Multan
|693
|University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila
|695
|National Skills University Islamabad
|732
|Government College Women University Sialkot
|746
|University of Education
|756
|University of Balochistan
|774
|Lahore Garrison Univeristy
|779
|NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology
|785
|Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Pakistan
|791
|Islamia College Peshawar, Pakistan
|795
|University of Sargodha, Sargodha
|807
|National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences
|813
|The Ghazi University
|836
|Northern University, Nowshera
|837
|University of Gujrat
|843
|King Edward Medical University
|850
|Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi
|857
|Namal Institute
|859
|University of Peshawar
|860
|Abbottabad University of Science and Technology
|872
|The Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur
|873
|University of Sindh Jamshoro
|885
|Fatima Jinnah Women University
|888
|Women University Mardan
|892
|Indus University
|934
|Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Engineering & Technology
|957
|International Islamic University, Islamabad
|971
|Fazaia Bilquis College of Education for Women
|996
|Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan Pakistan
|997
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 21, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.7
|235.25
|Euro
|EUR
|256.5
|259
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294.5
|297.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.4
|68
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|598.47
|602.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.99
|1686.34
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.24
|32.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|734.17
|739.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.8
|588.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,000 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,040. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Karachi
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Quetta
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Attock
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Multan
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
