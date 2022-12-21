Search

20 Pakistani universities ranked among top 500 in UI Green Metric rankings

Web Desk 11:32 AM | 21 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – At least 20 Pakistani universities have made it to UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2022.

The UI GreenMetric rankings assess and compare campus sustainability efforts. The criteria for the ranking of educational institutions include campus setting and infrastructure, energy & climate change, waste, water, transportation, and education, and Research.

In the latest rankings, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi has bagged top spot as the most sustainable varsity in Pakistan. Local authorities including Vice Chancellor commended the efforts and contribution of staff to the team

Here is the list of Pakistani universities on UI GreenMetric World Universities Rankings 2022

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi  174
National University of Sciences and Technology  183 183
Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology      192 192
Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan Pakistan     203
The University of Lahore                251
University of Malakand   282
University of Central Punjab, Lahore         297
Iqra University   307
University of Agriculture Faisalabad          312
Allama Iqbal Open University       331
Capital University Of Science And Technology       341

Hazara University Mansehra       

 361
Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, Jamshoro            383
The University of Faisalabad         391
Ziauddin University          403
University of Okara           415
 Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology        486
Sukkur IBA University      498
University of Management and Technology           527
 University of Wah             536
Institute of Business Management            545
Government College Women University Faisalabad Pakistan          568
Kohat University of Science & Technology              578
Minhaj University Lahore               579
The Islamia University of Bahawalpur       584
Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology & Skill Development    609
Air University Islamabad                626
University of Sialkot         655
The University of Agriculture, Peshawar  687
The Women University Multan   693
University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila                 695
National Skills University Islamabad          732
Government College Women University Sialkot   746
University of Education   756
University of Balochistan                774
Lahore Garrison Univeristy           779
NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology        785
Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Pakistan    791
Islamia College Peshawar, Pakistan           795
University of Sargodha, Sargodha               807
National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences      813
The Ghazi University        836
Northern University, Nowshera  837
University of Gujrat          843
King Edward Medical University  850
Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi             857
Namal Institute  859
University of Peshawar   860
Abbottabad University of Science and Technology        872
The Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur    873
University of Sindh Jamshoro       885
Fatima Jinnah Women University               888
Women University Mardan           892
Indus University                934
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Engineering & Technology             957
International Islamic University, Islamabad            971
Fazaia Bilquis College of Education for Women    996
Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan Pakistan  997

