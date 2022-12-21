20 Pakistani universities ranked among top 500 in UI Green Metric rankings

ISLAMABAD – At least 20 Pakistani universities have made it to UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2022.

The UI GreenMetric rankings assess and compare campus sustainability efforts. The criteria for the ranking of educational institutions include campus setting and infrastructure, energy & climate change, waste, water, transportation, and education, and Research.

In the latest rankings, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi has bagged top spot as the most sustainable varsity in Pakistan. Local authorities including Vice Chancellor commended the efforts and contribution of staff to the team

Here is the list of Pakistani universities on UI GreenMetric World Universities Rankings 2022

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 174 National University of Sciences and Technology 183 183 Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology 192 192 Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan Pakistan 203 The University of Lahore 251 University of Malakand 282 University of Central Punjab, Lahore 297 Iqra University 307 University of Agriculture Faisalabad 312 Allama Iqbal Open University 331

Capital University Of Science And Technology 341 Hazara University Mansehra 361 Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, Jamshoro 383 The University of Faisalabad 391 Ziauddin University 403 University of Okara 415 Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology 486 Sukkur IBA University 498 University of Management and Technology 527 University of Wah 536

Institute of Business Management 545 Government College Women University Faisalabad Pakistan 568 Kohat University of Science & Technology 578 Minhaj University Lahore 579 The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 584 Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology & Skill Development 609 Air University Islamabad 626 University of Sialkot 655 The University of Agriculture, Peshawar 687 The Women University Multan 693

University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila 695 National Skills University Islamabad 732 Government College Women University Sialkot 746 University of Education 756 University of Balochistan 774 Lahore Garrison Univeristy 779 NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology 785 Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Pakistan 791 Islamia College Peshawar, Pakistan 795 University of Sargodha, Sargodha 807

National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences 813 The Ghazi University 836 Northern University, Nowshera 837 University of Gujrat 843 King Edward Medical University 850 Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi 857 Namal Institute 859 University of Peshawar 860 Abbottabad University of Science and Technology 872 The Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur 873