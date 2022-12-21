Search

In meeting with FM Bilawal, US Secy of State Blinken offers resolute support to Pakistan against terrorism

Web Desk 10:06 AM | 21 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in the United States to kickstart his week-long visit, where he interacted with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other officials on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the US State Department secretary underscored Washington’s resolute support for the South Asian nation against terrorism resurgence. He also offered condolences for lives lost in recent terror attacks.

A statement by US State Department said both sides shared their mutual hope for a productive international Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in January and discussed the need for close coordination.

Blinken further expressed his continued support for Pakistani people after devastating floods that killed over 1,700.

US again signals support for Pakistan to counter TTP threat more broadly

Earlier this week, Washington reiterated support for Islamabad, calling South Asian country a key partner when it comes to shared challenges.

The development comes as terror attacks escalated in northwestern Pakistan as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended the ceasefire and urged its fighters to carry out attacks across the country.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

