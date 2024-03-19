Rawalpindi court issues arrest warrant for KP CM Gandapur in May 9 case

RAWALPINDI – An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders in May 9 violence case.
ATC Judge Malik Ijaz Asif issued the warrants for Murad Saeed, Shireen Mazari, Shehbaz Gill, Shibli Faraz in the case, which is registered against them at City Police Station.
The judge has ordered the authorities to produce the KP chief minister before court on April 2.
PTI leadership including former prime minister Imran Khan and foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were booked in May last year after party workers attacked military installations during protests erupted after Khan was arrested in a corruption case.
On March 1, Ali Amin Gandapur, who contested the recent elections as an independent candidate, was elected as the province’s new chief minister.
In his victory speech, he had given a one-week ultimatum to the authorities concerned to dismiss first information reports (FIRs) filed against PTI workers.
Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.7
|76.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.22
|749.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.73
|39.13
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.77
|912.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.27
|26.57
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.7
|731.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.26
|317.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
