Rawalpindi court issues arrest warrant for KP CM Gandapur in May 9 case

RAWALPINDI – An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders in May 9 violence case.

ATC Judge Malik Ijaz Asif issued the warrants for Murad Saeed, Shireen Mazari, Shehbaz Gill, Shibli Faraz in the case, which is registered against them at City Police Station.

The judge has ordered the authorities to produce the KP chief minister before court on April 2.

PTI leadership including former prime minister Imran Khan and foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were booked in May last year after party workers attacked military installations during protests erupted after Khan was arrested in a corruption case.

On March 1, Ali Amin Gandapur, who contested the recent elections as an independent candidate, was elected as the province’s new chief minister.

In his victory speech, he had given a one-week ultimatum to the authorities concerned to dismiss first information reports (FIRs) filed against PTI workers.