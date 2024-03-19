Monthly installment of motorbike for Punjab students under new scheme

LAHORE - In line with directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the authorities have started working on a plan to provide electric and petrol motorbikes to students on interest-free installments.
The Punjab government has announced the distribution of 20,000 electric motorcycles among students to help them cut transportation expenditure.
The chief minister on Tuesday presided over a meeting to discuss the measures, which can be taken to facilitate the students across the province.
The government will distribute 20,000 electric motorbikes.
The provincial government has joined hands with the Bank of Punjab to execute the programme. The monthly installment for e-bike would be set below Rs5,000 while down payment would be Rs25,000.
The government plans to distribute the motorcycles among students through a draw, which will be conducted in May 2024.
Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.7
|76.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.22
|749.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.73
|39.13
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.77
|912.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.27
|26.57
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.7
|731.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.26
|317.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
