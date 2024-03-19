Monthly installment of motorbike for Punjab students under new scheme

LAHORE - In line with directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the authorities have started working on a plan to provide electric and petrol motorbikes to students on interest-free installments.

The Punjab government has announced the distribution of 20,000 electric motorcycles among students to help them cut transportation expenditure.

The chief minister on Tuesday presided over a meeting to discuss the measures, which can be taken to facilitate the students across the province.

The government will distribute 20,000 electric motorbikes.

Monthly Installment for Motorcycles

The provincial government has joined hands with the Bank of Punjab to execute the programme. The monthly installment for e-bike would be set below Rs5,000 while down payment would be Rs25,000.

When Will Interest-Free Motorcycles be Distributed?

The government plans to distribute the motorcycles among students through a draw, which will be conducted in May 2024.