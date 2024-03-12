Punjab students to get Electric Bikes under new initiative; Check latest update here

Punjab's newly elected Chief Minister vowed to empower youth with modern initiatives and after iPad and free bus services, CM Maryam Nawaz announced to provide e-bikes to students to help them in cutting transportation expenditure.

The country's first-ever female CM gave nod to two major transport projects in Punjab, and on her directives around 20,000 electric bikes and 657 eco-friendly buses will hit the streets.

Punjab Govt E-Bikes Scheme for Students 2024

The E-Bike Scheme will help students, working women, youth, and disabled individuals to commute on budget. The transportation initiative aims to address issues for students attending college and university.

The online application for the free Electric Bike scheme will start in coming months, with Bank of Punjab sharing support by offering a Soft Loan for students of country's most populated region.

Under the new scheme, schools and college students can get e-bikes through easy installments with a minimum interest rate. In first phase, the scheme will be implemented in major cities like Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Faisalabad, with plans to expand to smaller cities in Punjab.

The scheme will have separate quotas for male and female students. The process for approving student applications for the E-Bike Scheme will be carefully managed to ensure its success and efficiency.

E-Bikes Program Punjab

Interested candidates can apply by visiting and submitting their application for approval on government platform in May this year.

Punjab CM also directed the preparation of a school bus project for girl students in every tehsil of Punjab, with a directive to reduce the advance amount for students.

School bus project for girl students

In a meeting with senior officials, CM Maryam reviewed progress on transport projects aimed at improving students convenience.

In first phase, buses will be launched in key cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur.

In a similar development, Maryam Nawaz ordered a reduction in housing installments for low-income individuals and set a deadline for marking land for housing construction in districts. She also instructed measures to reduce the overall cost of housing.