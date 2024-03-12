Punjab students to get Electric Bikes under new initiative; Check latest update here

Punjab's newly elected Chief Minister vowed to empower youth with modern initiatives and after iPad and free bus services, CM Maryam Nawaz announced to provide e-bikes to students to help them in cutting transportation expenditure.
The country's first-ever female CM gave nod to two major transport projects in Punjab, and on her directives around 20,000 electric bikes and 657 eco-friendly buses will hit the streets.
The E-Bike Scheme will help students, working women, youth, and disabled individuals to commute on budget. The transportation initiative aims to address issues for students attending college and university.
The online application for the free Electric Bike scheme will start in coming months, with Bank of Punjab sharing support by offering a Soft Loan for students of country's most populated region.
Under the new scheme, schools and college students can get e-bikes through easy installments with a minimum interest rate. In first phase, the scheme will be implemented in major cities like Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Faisalabad, with plans to expand to smaller cities in Punjab.
The scheme will have separate quotas for male and female students. The process for approving student applications for the E-Bike Scheme will be carefully managed to ensure its success and efficiency.
Interested candidates can apply by visiting and submitting their application for approval on government platform in May this year.
Punjab CM also directed the preparation of a school bus project for girl students in every tehsil of Punjab, with a directive to reduce the advance amount for students.
In a meeting with senior officials, CM Maryam reviewed progress on transport projects aimed at improving students convenience.
In first phase, buses will be launched in key cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur.
In a similar development, Maryam Nawaz ordered a reduction in housing installments for low-income individuals and set a deadline for marking land for housing construction in districts. She also instructed measures to reduce the overall cost of housing.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
