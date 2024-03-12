Sindh changes School Timings for Ramadan 2024

KARACHI – Authorities in Sindh have revised school timings in accordance with holy month of Ramadan.

A notification shared by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department confirmed new schedule for schools across the region after the Ramadan moon sighting.

As per the new directives, classes in all state run and private schools will commence from 7:30am to 11:30 am on weekdays. For the afternoon shift, the classes will be from 11:45am to 2:45pm.

On Friday, morning shift timings will be from 7:30am - 10:30am and 10:45am to 1:15pm for second shift.

Education Department shared a separate notification for Sindh colleges. It said morning shift classes will start from 8:30am to 12pm and evening shift classes will be from 2:30pm to 5:00pm during the holy month.

School timings have been changed as Muslims are observing their first fast today on Tuesday as the Ramadan moon was sighted.