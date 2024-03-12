Sindh changes School Timings for Ramadan 2024

KARACHI – Authorities in Sindh have revised school timings in accordance with holy month of Ramadan.
A notification shared by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department confirmed new schedule for schools across the region after the Ramadan moon sighting.
As per the new directives, classes in all state run and private schools will commence from 7:30am to 11:30 am on weekdays. For the afternoon shift, the classes will be from 11:45am to 2:45pm.
On Friday, morning shift timings will be from 7:30am - 10:30am and 10:45am to 1:15pm for second shift.
Education Department shared a separate notification for Sindh colleges. It said morning shift classes will start from 8:30am to 12pm and evening shift classes will be from 2:30pm to 5:00pm during the holy month.
School timings have been changed as Muslims are observing their first fast today on Tuesday as the Ramadan moon was sighted.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.