Suzuki Swift price increased by Rs300,000; Check New Rates here

ISLAMABAD – Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd PSMCL, the makers of country's famous Suzuki cars, announced huge increase in the price of Swift.

The auto giant jacked up the price of famous hatchback as the government imposed 25pc General Sales Tax GST on cars pricing above Rs 4 million.

Following the tax imposition, price of Swift GLX CVT was increased by Rs304,000 to Rs5,429,000. The car was previously available at price of Rs5,125,000.

Model Old Price New Price Swift GLX CVT Rs5,125,000. Rs5,429,000

The government imposed new amendments with 25pc tax on the following cars: