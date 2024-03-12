Suzuki Swift price increased by Rs300,000; Check New Rates here

ISLAMABAD – Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd PSMCL, the makers of country's famous Suzuki cars, announced huge increase in the price of Swift.
The auto giant jacked up the price of famous hatchback as the government imposed 25pc General Sales Tax GST on cars pricing above Rs 4 million.
Following the tax imposition, price of Swift GLX CVT was increased by Rs304,000 to Rs5,429,000. The car was previously available at price of Rs5,125,000.
|Model
|Old Price
|New Price
|Swift GLX CVT
|Rs5,125,000.
|Rs5,429,000
The government imposed new amendments with 25pc tax on the following cars:
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
