Search

PakistanTop News

DSP among 52 killed, dozens injured in Mastung blast

Web Desk
11:29 AM | 29 Sep, 2023
DSP among 52 killed, dozens injured in Mastung blast

QUETTA - A powerful blast near a mosque in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Friday killed at least 52 people, inlcuding a DSP and wounded over two dozen.

Initial reports suggest that the blast rocked the vicinity near the revered Medina Masjid where a Eid Miladun Nabi procession was scheduled to take place.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner Attaul Munim stated that the explosion, which appears to be of significant magnitude, occurred in close proximity to Madina Mosque. He noted that a procession was scheduled to take place in the area later.

The district administration has confirmed that among the casualties is Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori from Mastung. Additionally, the administration revealed that some of the injured victims are in critical condition.

Station House Officer (SHO) Javed Lehri reported that the injured individuals are currently being transferred to medical facilities, and a state of emergency has been declared in the hospitals.

Jan Achakzai, the Interim Information Minister of Balochistan, confirmed that rescue teams have been mobilized to respond to the incident in Mastung. He also mentioned that critically injured individuals are being transferred to Quetta and emphasized that an emergency has been declared in all hospitals.

Achakzai expressed his concern, stating, "The enemy aims to undermine religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan with foreign support. This explosion is truly tragic."

He further conveyed that caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki has instructed authorities to apprehend those responsible for the explosion.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti condemned the blast and expressed his sorrow for the loss of lives.

Earlier this month, at least 11 people, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah, were injured in a blast in the same district. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:19 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

Soldier martyred, terrorist ringleader killed in two KP operations: ...

02:38 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

At least two killed, 7 wounded in blast inside mosque in Hangu

01:17 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Five children among 8 killed as rocket launcher shell explodes in ...

09:19 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Deadly car-trailer collision in Rahim Yar Khan kills eight; several ...

01:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Soldier martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Quetta gun battle

02:34 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah among 3 injured in Mastung blast

Advertisement

Latest

10:29 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

Europe's top travel destination set to increase tourism tax

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 30, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.05 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 30, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 30 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: