LHC halts Punjab govt from distributing electric bikes among students

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Friday halted the Punjab government’s distribution of electric bikes to students in the province until Monday.

The court’s directive to pause the distribution of electric bikes will last until Monday as it requests thorough details about the project.

These remarks were made during a hearing on a case concerning smog reduction in the province.

The LHC has placed a hold on the electric bike lottery until it receives further information from the Punjab government about the initiative’s scope and execution.

The court has requested a detailed report from the government on the distribution of electric bikes, including the number and locations where they are being provided.

Justice Shahid Karim expressed concerns about the potential misuse of electric bikes, suggesting students should be encouraged to use public transportation instead. He emphasized the need to prioritize student safety and noted that if given e-bikes, students might engage in dangerous one-wheeling.

The judge also voiced concerns about male students potentially loitering outside girls' colleges if given the bikes. He suggested that rather than providing students with e-bikes, colleges should be equipped with electric buses. This shift towards public transport aims to offer safer and more sustainable mobility options for students across Punjab.