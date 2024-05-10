LHC halts Punjab govt from distributing electric bikes among students

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Friday halted the Punjab government’s distribution of electric bikes to students in the province until Monday.
The court’s directive to pause the distribution of electric bikes will last until Monday as it requests thorough details about the project.
These remarks were made during a hearing on a case concerning smog reduction in the province.
The LHC has placed a hold on the electric bike lottery until it receives further information from the Punjab government about the initiative’s scope and execution.
The court has requested a detailed report from the government on the distribution of electric bikes, including the number and locations where they are being provided.
Justice Shahid Karim expressed concerns about the potential misuse of electric bikes, suggesting students should be encouraged to use public transportation instead. He emphasized the need to prioritize student safety and noted that if given e-bikes, students might engage in dangerous one-wheeling.
The judge also voiced concerns about male students potentially loitering outside girls' colleges if given the bikes. He suggested that rather than providing students with e-bikes, colleges should be equipped with electric buses. This shift towards public transport aims to offer safer and more sustainable mobility options for students across Punjab.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
