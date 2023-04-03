Search

What is cost of Hajj for private tour operators? Religious affairs Ministry gives official version

Web Desk 07:24 PM | 3 Apr, 2023
Source: Pexels

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has fixed the cost for pilgrims intending to perform Hajj through private tour operators.

The Additional Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affair detailed on Monday that the maximum cost under the private Hajj scheme would be above Rs 32,50,000  while the minimum cost would be Rs 11,80,000.

'12 packages have been offered to private Hajj operators,' Aftab Durrani said and highlighted that those who violate the standard rules and guidelines would be taken to task and a mechanism for punishment has been worked out by the ministry.

The official was of the view that those who desire additional services would have to pay additionally as well adding that those who perform the Islamic ritual under the private scheme land in Saudi Arabia near Hajj and at that time the cost of high-end hotels goes up.

Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims. This is the first time that the government of Saudi Arabia has restored the number of pilgrims to pre-Covid levels. 

It is to be highlighted that 50 percent quota has been reserved for Sponsorship scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.

It merits mentioning that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3 after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunised against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

Pakistan extended the deadline for submission of Hajj applications to April 2 for regular Hajj scheme while for Sponsorship Scheme, the deadline would end on April 9 as there were issues in transfer of money under the latter.

The applicants for the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme will be declared successful without any draw but funds should be remitted to the Ministry of Religious Affairs account through telegraphic transfer (TT) or wire transfer under the scheme.

