Watch – Shehnaaz Gill recalls a humorous story from her childhood

Web Desk 07:49 PM | 21 Jan, 2023
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, has recently been garnering attention for her new talk show "Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill" where she has made some candid and surprising revelations.

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently appeared on the show as the first female guest, and the two discussed a range of topics including women's health and sex education. During the show, Shehnaaz recalled a humorous story from her childhood where her mother explained her own birth to her in a unique way, “My mom said to me, ‘I stood in the terrace as I prayed and Babaji dropped you from the sky and I caught you.”

The hilarious clip has since gone viral on social media with fans finding it charming and funny. "Dekha Meri biology? ???? catch this and much more with the cast of Chatriwali - @Rakulpreet

Full episode out tomorrow at 11:11am on my YouTube channel," captioned the Honsla Rakh actress.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in Straight Up Jatii, and Tu Yaheen Hai. She last collaborated with rapper MC Square for his song Ghani Sayaani and Guru Randhawa for Moon Rise.

Gill is now gearing up to make her acting debut with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan. Moreover, she has signed 100 percent, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, a Rhea Kapoor project.

