Shehnaaz Gill looks ethereal in latest Instagram posts

Shehnaaz Gill is a popular Punjabi star, who is a favourite subject for photographers, and when the photographer is Daboo Ratnani, the results are guaranteed to be truly stunning.

Her latest pictures from Ratnani's shoot are proof of this.

In the viral pictures, the Hosla Rakh actor is seen looking charming in a simple white sweater. Though her outfit may not be the most glamorous, the woollen attire is perfect for a winter wardrobe collection.

Her makeup has been kept natural, with a nude brown eye shadow, a neutral matte look for her face, and a glossy baby pink lip colour, all of which enhance her beauty. Her messy wavy hair adds to her charismatic personality. But most of all, it is Gill's expressions that are truly captivating.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in Straight Up Jatii, Tu Yaheen Hai, Ghani Syaani and Honsla Rakh. She last collaborated with rapper MC Square for his song Ghani Sayaani and Guru Randhawa for Moon Rise.

Gill is now gearing up to make her acting debut with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan. Moreover, she has signed 100 percent, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, a Rhea Kapoor project.