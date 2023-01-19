Hania Aamir and Wahaj Ali's latest BTS video wins hearts

Hania Aamir and Wahaj Ali have been captivating audiences with their portrayal of romantic leads in the drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. For the duo's expressive faces, character choices, and dialogue delivery, Hania and Wajaj have been lauded by the viewers.

While Hania and Wahaj are setting the screen ablaze with their chemistry, the atmosphere behind the camera is surprisingly full of fun light-hearted moments including quick power naps.

In the latest BTS video, the Mere Humsafar actor spotted her co-star Wahaj sleeping on the sets and she shared the hilarious video alongside an equally funny caption.

In addition to Wahaj and Hania, the talented cast of Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha includes Zaaviyar Ejaz, Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom and other notable actors.

Written by Sidra Seher Imran, the drama has been directed by Badar Mehmood under the production banner of "Big Bang Entertainment". The melodious OST of the drama is a recreation of the hit song Kahani Suno by singer Kaifi Khali. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.