Search

Sports

Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023: FG/Din Polo victorious 

Web Desk 07:48 PM | 19 Jan, 2023
Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023: FG/Din Polo victorious 

LAHORE -  FG/Din Polo team outpaced BN Polo team by 9-4 in the only match on the third day of the Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday.  

From FG/Din Polo, both brothers Sheikh Muhammad Farhad and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay thrashed in three tremednous goals each while Shah Shamyl Alam and Raja Jalal Arsalan converted one goal each. Raja Samiullah did play well for BN Polo team and hammered a hat-trick of goals while Haider Naseem scored one goal.  

FG/Din Polo dominated the match right from the word go as they converted one goal in the first chukker while fired in four fabulous goal in the second chukker to take a healthy 5-0 lead. BN Polo though made their presence felt in the third chukker by scoring one goal yet FG/Din Polo made a good come back and banged in two back-to-back goals to stretch their lead to 7-1.  

The highly-charged fourth and last chukker saw BN Polo converting a hat-trick of goals against a brace by FG/Din Polo, who won the match by 9-4. Amirreza Behboudi and Ahmad Bilal Riaz supervised the match as field umpires.  

A large number of polo enthusiasts including sponsors JS Bank, players and their families and JPF officials were present to watch the match of the eight-goal tournament organized in the memory of Major General Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua. JS Bank Regional Head Majid Qureshi, Team Leader Zubair Ehsan Khan and Kashif Butt, JPF President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R) and others witnessed and enjoyed the match.  

Today (Friday), three matches will be played. Black Horse Paints will take on Pindi Express at 12:00 pm, Platinum Homes/Master Paints will compete Diamond Paints/Nagina Group at 2:00 pm and FG/Din Polo will play against Remington Pharma at 3:00 pm.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

MT Whites, City Gymkhana and Ali Garh secure victories in 20-K Cup 2023

04:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

20-K Cup 2023: Five matches decided as event moves to quarterfinals stage

11:20 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

20-K Cup 2023: Four more matches decided

09:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

City Gymkhana, Pak Lions and Shinning Club score wins in K-20 Cup 2023

12:19 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Model Town Club, Cricket Center triumphant in 20-K Cup 2023

12:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Pakistan women’s football team starts Four-Nation Cup campaign with 1-0 victory against Comoros

12:47 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Olypmic medalist Usain Bolt loses millions in fraud from investment ...

12:32 AM | 20 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2023

07:44 AM | 19 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 19, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.65 239.15
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 172.5 173.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.79 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 185.3 186.65
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.46 2.50
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.06
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: