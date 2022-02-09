Shaun Tait, Mohammad Yousuf named as Pakistan coaches ahead of Australia series

04:35 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday named of Aussie cricketer Shaun Tait as fast bowling coach for 12 months and Mohammad Yousuf as batting coach ahead of the Australia series.

The cricket body in a statement said that Saqlain Mushtaq will continue to perform as head coach for another 12 months.

Three Tests matches against Australia will be played in Rawalpindi (4-8 March), Karachi (12-16 March) and Lahore (21-25 March).

PCB has also named a 16-player squad for the Test series, with three changes.

Haris Rauf, who was in the side for the South Africa and Zimbabwe Tests in 2021, has returned to replace off-spinner Bilal Asif, while Shan Masood, who last played in New Zealand in the 2020-21 season, has taken over from Abid Ali, who is completing his rehabilitation after being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome. Yasir Shah has been added to the reserve pool.

Squad

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Alu, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

Reserves: Yasir Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Kamran Ghulam Player

On Tuesday, Australian officials named a full-strength line-up for three-Test against Pakistan. Kangaroos will play in the South Asian country for the first time in almost 25 years.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood returns from injury while Scott Boland, one of the stand-out performers during Australia's 4-0 Ashes series win over England earlier in the season, retains his place in the Pat Cummins-captained squad.

