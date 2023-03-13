Search

SportsVideosViral

Watch: Shahid Afridi takes Abdul Razaq to a hilarious camel ride in Doha

Web Desk 10:03 PM | 13 Mar, 2023
Watch: Shahid Afridi takes Abdul Razaq to a hilarious camel ride in Doha
Source: A screengrab of Instagram video

DOHA – Pakistan’s former skipper Shahid Afridi is currently in Doha, Qatar, to participate in the Legends League Cricket, a T20 tournament featuring recently-retired international players.

In the first match of the league, Shahid Afridi-led Asia Lions beat Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas. The Lions set a 166-run target with Misbahul Haq was the star performer with 73 off 50 balls. However, the Maharajas failed to achieve the target despite Gambhir’s 54-run knock.

Now, boom boom Afridi has shared off-field moments, enjoying his friendship with Abdul Razaq and Misbahul Haq. The all-rounder shared a video on Instagram, showing him pulling a camel by his rope while Razaq is sitting on the back of the camel and Misbahul Haq is filming the moments.

As Afridi tried to make the camel run, Razaq got frightened. He can be heard in the video begging the “lala” not to do that. The clip ends with a wide smile on the face of Shahid Afridi.

Legends League Cricket: Shahid Afridi refuses to wear jersey with gambling firm’s logo

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Shaheen Afridi likely to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan cricket captain

08:22 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Legends League Cricket: Shahid Afridi refuses to wear jersey with gambling firm’s logo

06:03 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas shares hilarious BTS video from the sets of 'Jhoom'

12:13 AM | 10 Mar, 2023

Watch: Currency notes rain down on motorway

03:17 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Punjab govt takes U-turn on Aurat March in Lahore as organisers move court amid protests

02:16 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

Pakistan’s Shahir Afridi wins World Boxing Council Asia Middleweight title

11:19 AM | 4 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023: Diamond, Master triumphant

10:18 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 13, 2023

08:58 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.23 26.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Mar-2023/kse-100-index-surges-by-452-points

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: