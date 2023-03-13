Watch: Shahid Afridi takes Abdul Razaq to a hilarious camel ride in Doha

DOHA – Pakistan’s former skipper Shahid Afridi is currently in Doha, Qatar, to participate in the Legends League Cricket, a T20 tournament featuring recently-retired international players.

In the first match of the league, Shahid Afridi-led Asia Lions beat Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas. The Lions set a 166-run target with Misbahul Haq was the star performer with 73 off 50 balls. However, the Maharajas failed to achieve the target despite Gambhir’s 54-run knock.

Now, boom boom Afridi has shared off-field moments, enjoying his friendship with Abdul Razaq and Misbahul Haq. The all-rounder shared a video on Instagram, showing him pulling a camel by his rope while Razaq is sitting on the back of the camel and Misbahul Haq is filming the moments.

As Afridi tried to make the camel run, Razaq got frightened. He can be heard in the video begging the “lala” not to do that. The clip ends with a wide smile on the face of Shahid Afridi.