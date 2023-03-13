Asad Siddiqui shares unseen pictures of wife Zara Noor Abbas on her birthday

Pakistani actor Asad Siddiqui today wished his stunning wife Zara Noor Abbas, who is also an outstanding actress, a happy birthday.

Both Asad and Zara make a perfectly adorable PDA couple and they are smitten over each other as they social media handles show us.

The Zebaish actor posted some unseen pictures of his wife when he wished her on her 32nd birthday.

Asad posted on his Instagram handle:

"When you look at me

And the whole world fades

I'll always remember us this way

Even though I’m not there, but I’m THERE and WATCHING YOUR BACK no matter what.

May Allah gets you where you wanna be and shower His blessings upon all of us. Gives you health, prosperity and success and may you get all you desire for.

Happy Birthday!!"

“Thank you very much for all the years of abundance and comfort,” Zara Noor Abbas replied in the comments section.

On the work front, Abbas will next be seen in Aan. She was recently seen in Phaans, Love Life Ka Law and Parey Hut Love.