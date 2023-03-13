Asad Siddiqui shares unseen pictures of wife Zara Noor Abbas on her birthday

Pakistani actor Asad Siddiqui today wished his stunning wife Zara Noor Abbas, who is also an outstanding actress, a happy birthday.
Both Asad and Zara make a perfectly adorable PDA couple and they are smitten over each other as they social media handles show us.
The Zebaish actor posted some unseen pictures of his wife when he wished her on her 32nd birthday.
Asad posted on his Instagram handle:
"When you look at me
And the whole world fades
I'll always remember us this way
Even though I’m not there, but I’m THERE and WATCHING YOUR BACK no matter what.
May Allah gets you where you wanna be and shower His blessings upon all of us. Gives you health, prosperity and success and may you get all you desire for.
Happy Birthday!!"
“Thank you very much for all the years of abundance and comfort,” Zara Noor Abbas replied in the comments section.
On the work front, Abbas will next be seen in Aan. She was recently seen in Phaans, Love Life Ka Law and Parey Hut Love.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77.
