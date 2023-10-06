Karachi or Hyderabadi biryani? Wasim Akram gives his verdict

This week Babar Azam-led Pakistan's World Cup 2023 squad tasted the famous Hyderabadi biryani at a famous Indian restaurant, and was subsequently asked for the verdict: Is it better than Karachi's biryani?

During the special interaction at the ICC Captains’ Call in Ahmedabad, Babar was asked to express his love for Hyderabadi biryani by celebrated commentator Ravi Shastri. "Sau baari baata chuke hain (have answered it 100 times)," Babar responded while adding that it was a good experience.

Soon after, Hyderabad's biryani became a hit. But Pakistan's former great Wasim Akram -- dubbed as "Swing of Sultan" has a different opinion.

In a sports show with former all-rounder Shoaib Malik, Wasim Akram said he has tasted the Hyderabadi biryani many a times but found it drier than Karachi's that makes the latter better to his tastebuds.

Watch what Wasim Akram said on the show: