Shoaib Akhtar mocks Sehwag, offers Guinness record for repeatedly mentioning 300

LAHORE – Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has jokingly offered former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag a place in the Guinness World Records for repeatedly recalling his 2004 triple century in Multan.

Sehwag recently shared a video on social media referencing his historic knock, a feat he has mentioned multiple times before.

Fed up with Sehwag’s repeated references, Shoaib Akhtar responded in a video, saying, “For 20 years, you’ve been playing the same tape—300, 300, 300! I was there when you played that innings, and yes, you batted brilliantly.”

The Rawalpindi Express further quipped, “If you want an entry in the Guinness World Records, I can arrange it—for being the player who has mentioned a 300 the most times in history.”

Sehwag’s 309-run innings in the 2004 Multan Test helped India secure a historic win over Pakistan.