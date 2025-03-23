Irfan Pathan dropped from IPL 2025 commentary panel over serious allegations

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been removed from the IPL 2025 commentary panel following serious allegations, Indian media reported.

The IPL 2025 season kicked off at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with a match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, Pathan’s absence from the grand opening ceremony was noticed.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released its official commentary panel, but Pathan’s name was missing, despite being a regular and popular commentator known for his outspoken analysis.

According to reports, several Indian cricketers complained about Pathan, accusing him of biased commentary and targeting specific players with a personal agenda. One cricketer even blocked Pathan’s number after a controversial statement during India’s series against Australia, escalating the dispute.

Reports suggest that Pathan has been allegedly criticizing certain players over the past two years, which has not been well received by BCCI officials. His comments on Virat Kohli’s form during the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy are believed to be a factor in this controversy.

Notably, former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar also faced similar allegations in the past and was removed from the panel after making controversial statements.